Lucas Co. Planning Commission discusses homeless housing complex

This time of year, there’s a lot of talk about feeding the homeless but not so much finding them a home. Until now.

There’s a lot on north Detroit Avenue that has plans in the works to become a 67-unit apartment complex for the homeless.

However, the people in the neighborhood are not so sold on the idea.

Wednesday, city officials and neighbors met to discuss the specifics of the plan.

“Well there were city council elected officials were present, people from the Toledo Lucas County Planning Commission were present, so hopefully they heard the voices of the people in the community,” said Toledo City Council member Tyrone Riley.

The meeting laid out plans for the new development: Fully furnished one bedroom, one bathroom apartments to serve the homeless, as well as some individual’s re-entry into society from the criminal justice system.

“Most of the people in attendance were in support of the concept. They feel that the concept is a valid concept and it has merits,” Riley said.

The main concern is for the neighborhood, which already struggles with criminal activity, and also for those individuals looking for a new start.

“Everyone needs a place to stay, a clean and safe place to live. I believe in that whole-heartedly,” Riley said. “However, it’s just this location is not the proper place for it.”

The Toledo Planning Commission will meet Dec. 1 at One Government Center to discuss whether or not this plan should move forward.

