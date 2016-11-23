Findlay church preps for largest free Thanksgiving meal to date

A church in Findlay has been filling a need on Thanksgiving. For 12 years in a row, they've been offering up free meals to all.

Every year, the church family of Stonebridge Church in Findlay offers a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone who comes through their door, regardless of need.

This year, they are preparing to serve more people than they ever have before.

When the church first held their Free Community Thanksgiving Meal, they only prepared about 1,000 meals.

The service has become more and more popular over the years as the volunteer cooks planned for 2,400 meal tomorrow.

Along with dine in, the church now also offers a drive through and pre-ordered delivery service.

Church members never ask why visitors want the free meal, and feel the community fellowship is starting to outweigh a straight up need for food.

"Maybe someone elderly or single who don't have a place to go, maybe no family, or maybe somebody who is away from home. So, they can come in and have some fellowship." said Dan Edwards, head cook. "We have whole families who come in. Maybe nobody wants to cook, or maybe they don't know how to cook. So we have whole families come in, and serve, and then the whole family will sit down and eat dinner together."

Dine in and drive through opens at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and will end at 3 p.m.

Stonebridge Church is located at 2111 Stonehedge Drive in Findlay.

