Safe Ride Home offered in Hancock County

Along with holiday travel, law enforcement will be on the look out for impaired drivers as well, and in Hancock County, people have a free option to get home safely.

The Safe Ride Home Program in Findlay has helped over 2,000 people find a way home to avoid impaired driving.

With many people not working tomorrow, they are reminding people to not hesitate, just designate a driver.

Safe Rides Home was started in 2003 to be a free ride option for folks on New Years Eve in the Findlay area. It has grown over the years to now be a non-profit funded entirely by donations.

Wednesday night, the service will be offered for anyone in Hancock County.

Mike Cortez started the program because he believes if you are spending the evening drinking, you have no excuse to not have a plan to get home.

"The offense of drinking and driving is the most violent frequently committed offense that there is among all the other crimes. And it's senseless, it doesn't have to happen," said Cortez. "You can always designate a driver, you can always call a taxi cab. I know there's Uber services out there. And there's programs like ours, Safe Ride Home."

If you're in Hancock County tonight and need a Safe Ride Home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. call 419-425-3908.

Cortez also recommends using the I Ride Home app as well.

