Pounds of pot wrapped as Christmas presents lands man in jail

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
A California man’s attempt at playing Santa landed him in jail Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Daniel Yates, 31, in Wood County for following another vehicle too closely on I-80.

During a search of Yates’ truck, troopers found 71 pounds of pot disguised as Christmas presents.

The ten gift-wrapped boxes also contained 360 THC pills and a pound of hash wax oil.

Yates was taken to the Wood County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking drugs. If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. 

