Emotional reunion as U.S. Navy dad surprises son in classroom

It is a Thanksgiving to remember for a 7-year-old boy and his classmates.

He was surprised in class at Hawkins Elementary by his father, a seaman with the U.S. Navy.

Jamaurie Jones had no idea. He waved to the camera, not knowing we were there for him. Then the door to his second grade class opened, and his father walked in, wearing his Navy fatigues.

The classroom collectively gasped and Jamaurie yelled, “Daddy!” He ran past the other kids’ desks and literally jumped into his father’s arms. They embraced in several long hugs, while the class, the teacher and other onlookers held back tears.

Nathaniel Jones had been deployed to Hawaii on the U.S.S. Greeneville. He came home and surprised his son, holding him and saying, "I missed you so much! How are you?”

Jamaurie was speechless. He hadn't seen his dad since last January.

When there was a break in the hugging, Nathaniel pinned his Submariner’s Dolphins pin on his son. It’s a pin Nathaniel earned during his deployment by learning all about the ship and how everything works.

“So to be able to get the opportunity to walk down that hall, I mean I was holding back tears. I was nervous, I was shaking,” said Seaman Jones of the emotional moment.

When Jamaurie was asked what it felt like to see his father walk through the door, he said, "I was shocked. I didn't know what to say. My mouth was closed. I just went up to hug him.”

After the initial hugs, Jamaurie couldn't resist his dad's hat and put it on himself. That brought laughter from all around the classroom.

Then Nathaniel made another memory by picking up his son and holding him up, excited that they were reunited.

Jamaurie loved it but finally exclaimed, “Put me down!”

Classmates smiled and Jamaurie's family took pictures.

“To get to experience it is just, to come home on Thanksgiving too? I'm just, I'm so excited, and you know it's a blessing in disguise,” Nathaniel said.

Jamaurie’s teacher, J.B. Bryant, said many of the kids told him they also had tears in their eyes.

“I mean he's a great student, and when he does a great job in class or whatever, I'll say oh you're doing a great job or whatever. He'll always say my daddy would be proud of me, and I’m always like yeah, your daddy would, you’re a great kid. So I’m happy for them," Bryant said.

Jamaurie then nailed what this holiday is all about.

He says, “We have to be thankful for our family, our community, our food."

When asked if that also meant his dad, he said, “Yes!”

After more pictures were taken, Nathaniel and his son walked hand in hand out of the classroom and down the hall, hoping this day will never end.

Nathaniel will be in Toledo for just a week, but he'll be back for Christmas and New Year’s.

He said Jamaurie got taller and stronger since he has been gone.

