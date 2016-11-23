AAA warns of drunk drivers on 'Blackout Wednesday'

Overindulging is expected this holiday weekend, but it becomes dangerous when it comes to alcohol.'

“Black Wednesday” happens every year the night before Thanksgiving. It is said to be the busiest night of the year for bars, bringing more business and people out than New Year’s Eve.

According to AAA, last year in Ohio during this holiday weekend, nearly half of the fatal crashes were involving alcohol.

With more people going out on Thanksgiving Eve, there are more people who will be looking for a way home.

On roads already flooded with traffic, people trying to get home becomes a liability, especially if they get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Even if you are spending tonight traveling instead of in a packed bar, it's important to be looking out for signs of impaired driving.

"My advice is be very vigilant when you're on the road traveling, watch the other drivers and if you see someone that you suspect could be having an issue, call 911, and they will get somebody out there and work to get that person off the road," said Bob Kzamierczak, AAA Vice President of Automotive Services.

Representatives from AAA want to make sure, for those planning on going out and drinking, they have a set plan in place for a safe way to get home.

