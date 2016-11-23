Drug use suspected in Sylvania Township crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drug use suspected in Sylvania Township crash

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH

A Toledo man is in critical condition after a crash in Sylvania Township.

Jose Ortiz, 38, was driving west on I-475 near Corey Road when he went off the side of the road, hit several trees and overturned around 9 a.m.

Ortiz was taken to Toledo Hospital with critical injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Officials say drug use may be a factor in the crash. 

One lane of westbound I-475 was closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene. 

