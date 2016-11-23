Toledo doctors save lives in rural areas through telehealth

It's possibly the worst day of your life. You're having a medical emergency, maybe even life threatening, but you don’t live near a major hospital.

Turns out, experts who are the best in their field can be transported to you from miles away through technology.

It's called telehealth - using technology to bring in highly trained medical staff virtually to a rural hospital.

A specialized nurse or physician at ProMedica in Toledo is able to connect to a hospital in Monroe, Michigan for emergency situations.

“Most large centers around the country are using telehealth to a certain degree,” ProMedica neurologist Syed Zaidi said.

Zaidi has been running the Telestroke unit at ProMedica in Toledo for the past four years. He says the hospital treats 80 to 100 stroke patients, remotely, a month.

With a few clicks of the mouse and a webcam, a telehealth professional can even zoom in on monitors to read the patient's vital signs while the onsite staff administers treatment. It’s an especially crucial service in a stroke situation where immediate care can mean the difference between life and death.

“Through the telehealth network we are connected to 15 surrounding community hospitals,” Zaidi said. “We have remote access, can visualize the patent and are immediately able to decide on the best treatment for them."

Telehealth is not just for medical emergencies. More and more patients are also using telehealth for routine physician appointments. In addition, more insurance companies are reimbursing patients and providers for telehealth services, driving down healthcare costs.

“It’s been a remarkable success,” says Zaidi.

According to an American Well study, 91 percent of health outcomes were as good or better via telehealth.

“It adds another level and layer of care,” a ProMedica telehealth nurse said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.