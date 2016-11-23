Money Talks News: Cut tech spending

Modern technology is fun and can make you more productive. But if you're not careful, it can also send you to the poorhouse.

From cable, to cell bills, to the latest tablet, you can radically reduce your spending on tech just by avoiding some simple mistakes.

Let's start with cable TV. Common mistake? Renting their gear. For example, you could be paying $8 a month to rent a modem that you could buy outright for $35. Another mistake? Paying for services you don't use or need, like premium channels or telephone service. It's also a mistake to just pay what they ask. You should always try to negotiate a better deal.

Now, let's talk cell phones. Common mistake? Traditional service plans from major carriers. The instant your contract is over and you own that phone, get it unlocked and find a cheaper service plan. A family can easily save $1,000 a year.

Another common mistake? Getting caught up in the latest and the greatest. If you've gotta live on cutting edge, that cutting edge is going to slice your budget to pieces. Here's a rule of thumb: If it ain't broke, don't upgrade it.

When you shop for electronics, it's a mistake not to buy refurbished. You can save 10 to 25 percent, often with the same warranty.

Another shopping mistake: Wasting money on things that don't matter. Expensive HDMI cables, for instance, have been proven to be better than those costing 1/10 as much.

And one last tip to save on tech: turn things off. When you've got a computer or cable box, don't just let em go to sleep, unplug em at the source. That alone can save you $100 a year.

Well, there you go. There's some tips on saving on tech, but not all of them.

