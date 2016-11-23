Toledo police arrest man they say robbed deaf woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police arrest man they say robbed deaf woman

Justin Hallet (Source: Toledo Police) Justin Hallet (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrested a man they say robbed a deaf woman. 

It happened at the bus stop on Airport Tuesday.

Police say Justin Hallet went up to the woman, shoved her in the chest, took her cell phone and ran away. 

Hallet was arrested a short time later. 

He now faces several charges, including robbery and drug abuse. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly