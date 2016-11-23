Thanksgiving meals served to hundreds at St. Paul's Community Center

Thanksgiving came early for some folks in Toledo. Wednesday, a turkey dinner with all the trimmings was served at St. Paul's Community Center .

Volunteers from Columbia Gas donated the turkeys and helped serve meals to the homeless and less fortunate. The volunteers say it's a humbling opportunity.

"We were able to donate 50 turkeys. A small thing, but at least we can do something," says Brian Collins with Columbia Gas of Toledo. "Our employees enjoy service and this is just another way we at Columbia Gas can give back to the customers and the community."

About 300 people were expected to get free turkey dinners.

St. Paul's Community Center provides more than 111,000 hot meals for community members and shelter residents, as well as more than 12,000 shelter nights for the homeless.

