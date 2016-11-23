Local Parish donates food to Helping Hands of Saint Louis

There is nothing better than giving back around the holidays and that's exactly what happened in Toledo, Wednesday.

"It makes their day," says Aaron Crowley, who was one of several children of Saint John the XXIIIParish of Perrysburg delivering food to Helping Hands of Saint Louis Wednesday morning.

Families of the parish collected nearly 3,500 pounds of food, that's about 700 more pounds than last year.

It's the 12th year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Food Drive and the parish says getting the kids involved is key.

"I like getting the kids involved because they need to know that there are people who need food and Thanksgiving is a perfect time for that," says Father Herb Weber.

Each year, Catholic Charities serves over 45,000 people of all faiths in the Toledo diocese area.

