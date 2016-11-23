Central Avenue closes after semi rollover - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Central Avenue closes after semi rollover

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Central Avenue was closed for quite some time Wednesday due to a semi rollover.

Crews shutdown the roadway between Crissey and Raab in both directions. 

Police said the driver of the semi was trying to avoid hitting a car that had stopped in front of him when he swerved off the road and rolled the semi. 

No injuries were reported. 

The road has since reopened.

