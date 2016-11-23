Central Avenue closes after semi rollover

Central Avenue was closed for quite some time Wednesday due to a semi rollover.

Crews shutdown the roadway between Crissey and Raab in both directions.

Police said the driver of the semi was trying to avoid hitting a car that had stopped in front of him when he swerved off the road and rolled the semi.

No injuries were reported.

The road has since reopened.

