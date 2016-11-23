Deadly crashes in Hancock Co. double since last year

As many Ohioans hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving, state troopers are telling drivers to remember the basics when traveling for the holiday.

Holiday travel can be stressful and dangerous with so many people on the road, but one county in the area is proving to be more deadly than the rest. Deadly crashes in Hancock County have doubled since 2015.

In the last 11 months, troopers say there have been 17 fatal crashes in Hancock County alone.

"We've experienced 21 fatalities in our post area," said Lt. Matthew Crow, OSHP Findlay Post. "Seventeen of those fatalities that we've handled have been in Hancock County alone. That's 15 crashes with 17 people killed."

Of those, 40 percent of the drivers did not stop or failed to yield, 40 percent were not wearing seat belts and 20 percent were due to drunk driving.

On Wednesday, troopers used the backdrop of the busiest travel day of the year to emphasize the importance of driving defensively.

Troopers say in many of the deaths this year, they could be have been avoided had drivers paid attention to some driving basics.

Crow says the advice he gives his 16-year-old daughter daily goes for all of us.

"Put your seat belt on before you move the car and drive defensively. So many times we get focused on our driving and what we can do to better prevent crashes, we forget about the other people on the roadways. So, it's very important, especially since we've seen a spike in these failure to yield crashes and red light crashes," said Lt. Crow.

State troopers urge drivers heading out this week to:

Never be in a hurry

When weather gets bad, slow down and leave distance

Avoid all distractions, including texting while driving

Pay attention to speed limits, especially in constructions zones

ALWAYS wear your seat belt

Never drive impaired

And remember the best gift you can give to your family and friends is your safe arrival.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.