Thanksgiving Day Outlook

Following a messy weather day of Travel on Wednesday, our Thanksgiving Day forecast is mostly dry and mild.

Highs in the mid 40's and mostly cloudy skies are likely. Backyard football games may be a little muddy and wet still from earlier rain. With little sunshine there won't be much drying out.

Looking for a way to burn off those calories BEFORE you even eat them? Join Meteorologist Chris Vickers at the WTOL 11 studios for Dave's Turkey Chase. It starts at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day!

A look at our hour-by-hour forecast shows little rain chances on Thanksgiving but a very overcast sky.

Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for hour-by-hour details of the forecast this Thanksgiving Weekend!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.