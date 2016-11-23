Work continues at revamped Renaissance Hotel

Work continues on a revamped hotel in downtown Toledo.

On Tuesday, a helicopter lifted the new H-VAC system to the roof of the Renaissance Hotel.

The riverfront property has undergone a number of ownership name changes in recent years.

The new owners say they are creating a hotel that will help to promote the city.

"We'll have elements in the hotel... go out and experience Toledo," said General Manager Steve Groppe.

The refurbished hotel is set to open in May.

