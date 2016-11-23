Hitting the road this holiday

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the most traveled times of the year. And this year AAA is predicting the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in Ohio since 2005.

The auto club says about 90 percent of Ohio travelers will be driving to their destinations. That means more than two million Ohioans will be hitting the road.

There's been a lot of construction out on I-75 recently, but the good news is most of it has wrapped up, making for a smoother commute.

Still, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to buckle up and slow down while driving in construction zones.

"It's been an great change in Northwest Ohio, but one of the most important things we can say about all of this is that it creates a better highway. So, we want drivers to pay attention to all the rules of the road and be safe," said Theresa Pollick, ODOT.

According to experts the best time to leave has already passed - 6 a.m. the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The worse time to leave is Wednesday at 3 p.m. That's when you'll run into the most traffic.

After the holiday, experts say to avoid heading back home at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It's the most popular, and thus least enjoyable time to travel.

State troopers say whenever you decide to head out just make sure you're obeying traffic laws.

"First and foremost pay attention to the speed limit. We need everyone to slow down. With it being the holiday, a lot more people are going to be on the road, so everyone needs to share the road," said Sgt. Scott Gonzales, OSHP.

And before you head out, know the right steps to get to your destination safely.

Last year, nearly 800 Toledo area drivers found themselves stranded over the 5-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This year, if you prepare properly, you won't face those same travel woes.

Here's what you can do:

Make sure you check your car battery - (Just as an FYI car batteries typically last between three and five years.)

Also make sure your tires are in good shape - (Keeping tires properly inflated and routinely checking tread depth is critical to safety.)

You also have to make sure your car has all the proper fluids. - (Winter temperatures often fall below zero and checking coolant protection levels is critical to preventing serious engine damage.)

And on top of all that just use common sense while you're out on the road.

"If you see the need to wash that turkey down with something to drink, make sure you have someone else that will drive," said Sgt. Gonzales.

There will also be more state troopers on the road this Thanksgiving, making sure you have a safe commute.

