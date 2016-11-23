With Thanksgiving just a day away, it's going to be a busy day at Detroit Metro!

Hundreds of travelers were at the airport Wednesday morning.

Officials say those headed to the airport should arrive two hours in advance to ensure they get there on time and safely.

"This is crazy. I probably won't do this again. To try and even park and find a parking space was really a lot," said Toledo traveler Bridget Henderson.

"This is going to be a long day of travel. Whether it sucks or not, the day is already long. I know that eventually I'm going to get there at whatever time my flight lands, like two or three. I'll be there eventually, so that will make it all worth it," said traveler Tim Pearce.

Officials also say DO NOT bring the Galaxy Note 7 or Hoverboards.

