Man arrested for trafficking cocaine following drug bust in Fost - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for trafficking cocaine following drug bust in Fostoria

Terrance Johnson (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force) Terrance Johnson (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

A drug related search warrant led to the arrest of one Fostoria man Tuesday. 

The Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department and the Tiffin Police Department executed the search warrant at the business (T. Johnson's Barber shop) and residence of Terrance Johnson, 56, on W. North Street in Fostoria. 

Johnson was then arrested for trafficking cocaine and is being held at the Seneca County Jail.

Additional charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools are pending.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific business, reporting suspected drug activity for some time. I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury, drugs were removed from our community and the citizen complaints were addressed!” said Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police Department.

As always, citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly