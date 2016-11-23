Man arrested for trafficking cocaine following drug bust in Fostoria

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A drug related search warrant led to the arrest of one Fostoria man Tuesday.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department and the Tiffin Police Department executed the search warrant at the business (T. Johnson's Barber shop) and residence of Terrance Johnson, 56, on W. North Street in Fostoria.

Johnson was then arrested for trafficking cocaine and is being held at the Seneca County Jail.

Additional charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools are pending.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific business, reporting suspected drug activity for some time. I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury, drugs were removed from our community and the citizen complaints were addressed!” said Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police Department.

As always, citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug.

