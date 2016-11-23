Drug bust leads to police chase in Fostoria

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A drug bust in Fostoria resulted in a short police chase.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department executed a drug related search warrant at the home of Jeffery Pree, 32, and Maria Velasquez, 38, on the 400 block of N. Town Street Tuesday.

Just prior officers observed Pree leaving the residence in a car, along with another vehicle driven by Jodi Ridenour, 31.

When officers attempted to pull both vehicles over, Pree complied, but Ridenour began to flee, narrowly missing several officers who were standing outside her vehicle.

During the pursuit, police say Ridenour deliberately slammed into two police cruisers, eventually losing control and striking a telephone pole.

Ridenour was treated and released from Fostoria Community Hospital. She is now being held at the Fostoria Police Department Jail.

Pree is charged with trafficking crack cocaine. Ridenour is charged with driving without a license and felony failure to comply with orders or signals of a police officer.

Additional charges are pending.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence reporting suspected drug activity for some time. These days, it’s unfortunate to see officer’s lives being put in danger while attempting to do their jobs and simply commanding suspects to stop and comply for them. This is the second time (Ridenour) has been involved in a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement in the past year. We are all fortunate that no one got seriously injured and drugs were again removed off our streets by the Task Force and the Fostoria Police Department," said Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police Department.

As always, citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug.

