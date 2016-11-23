Monroe man charged with robbing Toledo gas station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police arrested a Monroe County man after they say he robbed a north Toledo gas station claiming to have a gun.

Timothy Byrum, 25, of Monroe, was booked in the Lucas County Jail late Tuesday on a single charge of aggravated robbery.

A worker at the Pilot Gas Station at 5820 Hagman Road told police a man entered the store demanding money and threatened to shoot her.

Police say Byrum was captured on surveillance video.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday. 

