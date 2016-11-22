Wood County Sheriff discusses shopping safety tips

With some of the biggest shopping days right around the corner, it's important to remember a few things to keep you safe.

While you hit the stores for some great holiday deals and shopping, criminals will be shopping too, for your stuff if you let them.

You can avoid becoming a victim in a number of ways.

First, keep your car safe by not leaving any valuables in sight and always park under a light.

"Try to park where you can see the door," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. "If you can see the door your going to be more likely that when someone comes out the door they are going to be able to see your car and see you. Because someone that's going to break into a car or take someone's items they are not going to want to do it where it's visible from a doorway."

He says put your shopping haul in the trunk and also recommends if you buy a lot of items and plan to go back in the mall, move your car before you go in case someone is watching you.

Second, making sure your home stays safe during the holidays.

"If you make your home less attractive to burglars, it's less likely it's going to happen," Wasylyshyn says. "Having it lit, having good locks, having an alarm system, they're going to go to another neighbor."

This is also the time of year when a lot of people do their holiday shopping online. That means packages delivered at home when you might not be there. The sheriffs says that is a big no.

"You got that package. No matter what, there's something in there of value. You've increased the odds that someone is going to want to get it," said Wasylyshyn. "So if you can call your neighbor and say 'hey can you go get this package for me' or if you could, have it delivered somewhere else."

A few other things to remember, when you're out shopping to shop in pairs or groups if you can, and have you keys out as you walk to your car.

And one of the biggest tips, lock your car doors.

