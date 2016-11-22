Athlete of the Week: Patrick Henry's Donny Johnson

Donny says the secret to his speed is Skittles. (Source: WTOL)

Patrick Henry senior Donny Johnson has been wanting to make it state since his freshman year.

“I wanted this my freshman year and three years came along, and now it’s here," he said. "And I can’t thank God enough that he gave me the opportunity, and I said all along, just have to trust the journey and be patient. And what’s meant for us won’t pass by us."

As the team captain gets ready to face Marion Local in the state semifinal, he’s looking forward to trying to keep the Patriots undefeated season alive.

“We never felt this feeling before, and it feels amazing. I mean we never got to practice on turf, play in cold weather and it’s the beauty of it," Donny said.

Donny leads by more than just his title as team captain. He leads by example.

The senior running back has rushed for over 3,000 yards and has scored just under 50 touchdowns this season.

Head coach Bill Inselmann says he’s the kind of back that doesn’t come around often.

“I think for coaching at division six, which I have all my life, a running back like Donny is once, at the most probably twice you’re going to be fortunate to have. And in that respect it’s probably because of his speed. His speed for division six is exceptional. He’s also strong. I’ve had strong running backs just as strong, but not with that speed," he said.

If you ask Donny the secret to his speed, he’ll tell ya… Skittles.

“They’re lightning," he jokes.

But his success he attributes to his growth in being a three-year starter.

“Each year has gotten better for me. I’ve studied the game more. And just studying where I need to be. And my vision really helped me out, and my offensive line definitely is a huge part of it. And growing up really helps, and being a three-year starter, really helps a lot,” Johnson said.

While Donny’s averaging three touchdowns in just the playoff games alone, like a true captain, he’s just doing his job for the team.

“I do it for the team. Without them I would be nobody. Especially the younger guys, I do it for them to set a good example, so when I’m long gone I just want to see those guys doing the best they can," Johnson said.

Donny and the Patriots take on Marion Local in Lima on Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.