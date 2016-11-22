Bedford Junior High teachers 'Camp out to Stamp out Hunger'

With temperatures d ropping Tuesday night, some may be turning the heat up and grabbing an extra blanket for the bed, but two teachers at Bedford Junior High are doing the opposite.

Their camp outs started three years ago, and the event has continually grown. The one thing that has remained the same is Bedford teachers Jim Lopinski and Greg Robinson brave the cold to kickoff their food drive.

It’s all part of the Bedford Student Council’s event “Camp out to Stamp out Hunger.”

"There is a need,” explained Robinson of why they camp out in the cold. “There is a real need, and we would love to see more people come out than ever and help us. We're surprised we're still going this, but there is a need. We would like to see this eradicated."

After Bedford Junior High let out for the day, Lopinski and Robinson packed up to camp out.

They are hoping to collect 1,700 cans to begin their food drive. The English teacher and retired Bedford teacher will camp out on the front lawn all night to raise awareness.

"We wanted to show people, 'You know I am willing to stay out in the cold all night, please donate food items for people that are in need," said Lopinski.

"I think it's pretty cool, because they are that concerned with the community and stuff,” said Katelyn Armstrong, a seventh grade student at Bedford and student council member. “I think it's cool that they are doing this."

The kickoff event grows every year bringing several from the community to help "Camp out to Stamp out Hunger." They have a blow-up obstacle course, s’mores over the fire and even Chewy the camel from the Indian Creek Zoo to celebrate the teachers' night out on the lawn.

Fortunately, the men say they are prepared for the low temperatures.

"I've got my warm hunting clothes to put on later," said Lopinski.

"We have arctic sleeping bags,” added Greg Robinson. “They are very warm, below 40 and we survive."

The men will camp out until school the next morning and say they don’t actually sleep because people stop by the school all hours of the night to make donations.

While the camp out is just the kickoff, Bedford Junior High will be collecting monetary donations and canned goods until Dec. 9 for those in need in the Bedford community.

