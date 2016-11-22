The Rivalry: Maumee couple shares a house divided

Jim and Jeanne O’Donnell have been married 42 years as a house divided.

“When we were dating,” Jeanne said.

“Probably 45, 46 years ago,” Jim said.

“He had already made that decision. And I was at BG, he was at Ohio U, and we had debates about it at that time already, and it was set in stone,” Jeanne said.

For Jeanne, her love for the scarlet and gray is rooted in her family.

"I have never figured out how he wouldn’t sway that way at some point through 42 years. I always tease him and say, ‘Oh, you’ll turn around,’” Jeanne said.

As for Jim, even though he’s surrounded by Buckeyes, he’s stayed true to the maize and blue.

“My friends are Buckeye fans and they keep telling me I’m going to come back from the dark side,” Jim said.

But they say opposites attract.

“I kind of have fun with it, I think we both do, and that’s been one of things about it that we share, we can be at odds too,” Jeanne said.

“Yeah we don’t have to agree on everything,” Jim said.

Like any fan, Jim has a Michigan man cave as well, but Jeannie says it’s time she starts decorating too.

“He’s got the basement decorated all Michigan so I think it’s about time I start having my own little area,” she said.

While you can find them watching each other’s teams together on college game days, when it comes to “The Game”, as you can imagine, there’s a bit of taunting involved.

“Well one of us is going to be disappointed. That’s the one thing we know for sure. And this year, again, I’m hoping it’s her and not me,” Jim said.

But it’s all in good fun, and come Sunday everything’s back to normal.

“The day after we’re fine,” she said.

“One’s happier than the other,” he said.

While both their sons take after Jim, Jeanne is hopeful their rescue dog, Zuele, will be sporting an Ohio State collar until next year’s game.

“The dog, I decided this week, will start wearing some emblem for one of the schools who win, so whichever college team goes,” she said.

“He’s gonna look good in blue,” Jim said.

Although Jeannie’s Buckeyes’ have had the success for the past four years, with Jim Harbaugh back and both teams highly ranked, Jim is feeling confident for a turnaround this year.

“I want to see that old slobberknocker football that they’re known for historically,” Jim said. “Michigan is on the threshold of being equal to Ohio State, and hopefully we’re victorious this year, we’ll see.”

