Safe stolen from local Salvation Army Thrift Store - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Safe stolen from local Salvation Army Thrift Store

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The holidays are one of the busiest times of year for the Salvation Army, and now one of the local thrift stores had its safe stolen.

Toledo police are investigating after a safe bolted to the ground was pulled up and stolen from the Salvation Army thrift store on Stickney Avenue. 

Police do not have any suspects at this time but are processing evidence.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly