Toledo Walleye ring bells for Red Kettle Drive

It’s that time of the year again – The Salvation Army is starting its annual Red Kettle Drive.

Tuesday, the program got some help from Toledo Walleye players.

The team was out at The Andersons in Maumee ringing the bell and raising money for those less fortunate in the community.

“Like I said, if there’s any way we can help, whether it’s this, or going to a school, or to the hospital, we enjoy doing these kind of things,” said Walleye player Jared Nightingale. “We have a good commitment, I think we’re doing it four hours today. Any way we can help out in the community.”

Bell ringers will be out all through the holiday season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.