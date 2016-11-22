Ohio Attorney General says lookout for holiday scams

Don't get so swept up in shopping this weekend that you fall for a holiday scam!

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is encouraging everyone to be safe while you shop.

Two scams DeWine says to look out for are online shopping scams, where con artists pose as sellers online and take money for things they never deliver, like a puppy, and also charity scams, where scammers pretend to represent a real charity.

DeWine says if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"Someone thinking 'Oh that's a really good deal,' you know, 'I'd like to be a part of that,'" said DeWine. "So, you know, just sit back be a little more cautious and, you know, and be careful."

Some signs of a possible scam include receiving a check and being told to send a portion of the money elsewhere and winning a contest you never entered.

