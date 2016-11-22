Laid-off First Solar workers receiving help from OhioMeansJobs

Help is on the way for the 450 workers just laid off at First Solar as information sessions have been scheduled to get them ready for a new job.

Before First Solar made the job losses public last week, the company had already called the OhioMeansJobs office of Wood County asking for help.

Many of the First Solar employees haven't had to worry about anything except their work for the last several years, but that all changed with the layoffs.

First Solar of course saw it coming and made sure the OhioMeansJobs office in Bowling Green was ready to step in.

Mary DeWitt, the workforce administrator for OhioMeansJobs, said they'll help the displaced workers with resume writing, interview skills and job search techniques.

“I don't want to say we're the cheerleader, but we're definitely that rock that says you're not, you're not alone in this," DeWitt said. "People in the past have been through something very similar.”

Although the office is well prepared with job listings, computers to do job searches and resume help, displaced workers can also go to information sessions OhioMeansJobs has set up for next week and the first week in December at the Penta Career Center.

DeWitt is already impressed at the high regard local companies have for the First Solar employees.

“They are a hot commodity right now," says DeWitt. "Employers are calling myself to get names for the laid off workers, as well as I know First Solar is also receiving phone calls from employers.”

The information sessions for workers at Penta Career Center will be as follows:

Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, on Dec. 15 and 16, a job fair will be held for the laid-off workers at Owens Community College. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There, workers can meet with potential employers face-to-face and should arrive dressed in business attire and bring copies of their resumes.

