Ohio follows strict hiring process for school bus drivers

Monday, five children were killed when a school bus crashed in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That driver is facing vehicular manslaughter charges.

The tragedy brings to light just how easy, or difficult, is it to be allowed behind the wheel of a school bus in Northwest Ohio.

"We have to be very diligent when we're hiring new staff," says Perrysburg Transportation Director Ellen Moser.

Moser says Ohio has the most stringent rules of all 50 states when it comes to hiring bus drivers.

In fact, other states come to the area to learn about the training, which includes 16 hours in the classroom, plus 12 hours on the road with an instructor. Add to that, physicals, federal background checks, a BMV check and an overall test to make sure drivers have learned all they need to know.

"We do an annual physical for anyone who drives for me, sub drivers and contracted drivers. We also have, besides the pre-employment, drug and alcohol testing, we also do random tests through the year," says Moser.

Cameras are installed in Perrysburg buses, which allows the administration to see exactly what's going on at all times.

"If something happened at 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon, I can pull it. I can see it," Moser said. "I can see their speed, when they put their brakes on. When they activated the lights, turn signals, anything that was happening that particular second."

Moser says Perrysburg, along with about 90 percent of districts in Ohio are struggling to find enough qualified drivers, but says parents can feel confident in the staff behind the wheel.

"Each and every one of them first and foremost is student safety," says Moser about her drivers. "They would never compromise that in any way."

