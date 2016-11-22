The Rivalry: Where is Brock Mealer now?

“It definitely was the hardest moment in my life to be coming out of surgery and being given this dire news about my future, and this dire news about my dad and Hollis that passed away in the accident," says Brock Mealer.

Besides losing two loved ones, Mealer found out he was paralyzed from the waist down and given just a 1 percent chance to ever walk again, following a car accident on Christmas Eve in 2007.

“I held on to wanting to walk again as something that could I could change involving the accident," Brock said.

But that grim outlook didn’t stop Brock.

After his younger brother Elliot committed to play football at the University of Michigan, Brock, an Ohio State graduate, was welcomed into the Wolverine family.

Through the help and support of the strength and conditioning coaches, Brock was able to walk again.

In 2010, he achieved his goal of leading the maize and blue out of the tunnel. And while it’s a day he’ll remember forever, it’s what his coach Mike Barwis said beforehand that he’ll never forget.

“My strength coach Mike Barwis had said that every person in the stadium was going to be rooting for me. He said 15 minutes after that some people are going to be booing someone else and not cheering, but for you, every single person watching is going to be supporting you," Brock said. "So that’s something I carried with me to this day."

That along with his faith are what’s helped Brock continue on.

“I’ve always um, just been curious what God had in store for me next, and he’s just never seized to amaze me time after time with the things that have come my way," Brock said.

In 2012 he walked down the aisle at his wedding, leaving the canes behind. And since then, he’s putting his business degree from the Ohio State University to use, working as an operations manager at his family-owned concrete company.

“Overcoming the impossible, trying to walk again, really inspires me to set huge business-type goals," he said.

Here he is, nearly nine years later, and Brock is continuing to prove the doctors wrong, while gaining more opportunities to share his story.

“I never could’ve imagined at that time how they would all come about. And so, now we’re nearly nine years from the accident, and it’s really humbling, and it really is incredible to me to see how all those pieces came together and how my life has shaped out to where I am today," Brock said.

Earlier this year, Brock was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention.

He’s also writing a book, keeping busy with work and doing other speaking engagements. Although he’s not at Michigan doing grueling, intense workouts every day, he’s still getting to the gym, working his legs.

“Do I have to always have these super intense workouts to stay where I am or will I be able to keep what I have? But anyway, I have been able to maintain that with a standard workout routine," he said.

Each day working closer to being and beating that 1 percent.

“When I do my workouts a lot of times, well anytime I go up to Michigan, it’s no canes and I just walk without canes all the time," Brock said. "And so I know I can get to that next level, and so I know I want to do that.”

