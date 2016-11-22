US allows GM to delay recall to prove safety of air bags

By TOM KRISHER

DETROIT (AP) - U.S. regulators are allowing General Motors to delay a large recall of potentially defective air bags, giving GM time to prove that the devices are safe and to possibly avoid a huge financial hit.

The unusual step allows for long-term tests of Takata air bag inflators in older trucks and SUVs.

GM reluctantly agreed to recall 2.5 million vehicles in May to replace Takata inflators. GM says its inflators are safer than those linked to 11 deaths in the U.S.

The government agreed to the delay on Monday. If GM proves the inflators are safe, the recall could be canceled.

Some trucks are older than the minimum six years it takes for Takata inflators to deteriorate and become risky. GM contends they're safe for at least 3 ½ more years.

