Oregon man sentenced 5 years for vehicular homicide in death of Michigan woman

An Oregon man was sentenced Tuesday for the death of a Michigan woman.

Cory Speelman was sentenced to five years in prison on a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Back in August of 2015, Marissa Presnell, 19, of Temperance was killed when she was thrown from Speelman's motorcycle on I-75.

A second charge of aggravated vehicular homicide was dropped by the court at sentencing.

Speelman's driver's license was also suspended for life and he was ordered to pay $800 for Presnell's funeral costs.

Speelman and his attorney also notified the court that he intends to appeal the sentence and his family paid the appeal bond.

