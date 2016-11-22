The Rivalry: Ohio State/Michigan day is dream come true for local OSU band members

As Saturday approaches, the Michigan and Ohio State football teams aren't the only groups preparing for a day of arguably the biggest rivalry in sports.

While the Buckeyes and Wolverines hit the gridiron prepping for battle, like both teams, the band is also hard at work, putting a new piece together for the big game.

“A lot of it is just the teamwork and unity our band has. If we didn’t communicate and go in every day with a fresh attitude and a good mindset, what you see on Saturday afternoons would never happen," said Nathaniel Dusseau, a Springfield High School grad and current Ohio State sophomore.

For Dusseau, this is his second rivalry game, but the first one at the Shoe, and with both teams highly ranked, it takes him back to his time as a fan.

“I remember watching the game, 10 years ago, the game of the century, thinking of how crazy it would be there, and now that I’m here in band, it’s just like a dream come true," Dusseau said.

For Parker Stephens, Northview grad and current Ohio State freshman, the experience of his first year as part of The Best Damn Band in the Land has been everything he hoped for.

“College Game Day’s gonna be here, just all these things that I’ve always kind of been watching from the outside in, as my childhood’s gone, and now I’m actually part of it, and I’m on the field, and it’s an amazing experience," Stephens said.

But the band and the team aren’t going about this week alone, with both of them playing on Saturday, they’re coordinating together.

“Meet with the team, singing with them, talking with them, it’s really, you get a different perspective from the football players and the band kind of mixing, so it’s cool setting off the week with that," said Chad Selmek, Southview alum and third year band member.

Between all the travels, playing at the 2014 National Championship game, Selmek says the highlight of his career is simple.

“Winning," Selmek said. "It’s definitely nice to know that we have a really good football team, and you know this year’s going to be a good game."

