Historic building in downtown Toledo soon to get new life

An imposing building with an usual name sits that sits at the corner of Jefferson and Ontario Street in downtown Toledo will soon get a new life.

It's the Pythian castle, a former masonic lodge that's been closed for the past three decades.

But soon, it will reopen as something new with help from the Lucas County Land Bank.

It's all part of the Water Street Development. The hope is that the castle's historic character and unique style will be able to be enjoyed by Toledoans for years to come.

"We worked for over two years together to try to find the best solution for this development, and I think it's going to be a real winner for the community," said David Ball, Water Street Development.

Ball has three years to develop the property enough to get an occupancy permit from the City of Toledo and Lucas County. If he doesn't, the Land Bank will take back the property and charge the developer for the amount of the loan.

