Overmyer pleads guilty to 14 counts in plea deal

Suspended Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer has taken a plea deal.

On Tuesday, Overmyer pleaded guilty to theft of a dangerous drug, deception to obtain a dangerous drug, theft in office, tampering with records, and filing a false financial disclosure statement. Those charges total 13 felony counts and one misdemeanor.

The prosecutor says she is pleased he plead guilty to the 14 counts, 13 felony counts and one misdemeanor.

"I think this plea deal accurately reflects the scope of the conduct," said Carol Hamilton O'Brien, prosecuting attorney.

After signing the plea agreement, Overmyer was led back out of the courtroom, but not back to the Marion jail where he was being held. Overmyer will be held in the Erie County Jail until someone from the Ottawa County probation department conducts a pre-sentencing interview in person.

Of course, entering a guilty plea means he can no longer be the sheriff of Sandusky County.

Earlier this month, he did lose the election in November, so Lt. Chris Hilton with the Perkins Township Police Department will be taking over come January.

A sentencing hearing will be held Dec. 13. The minimum sentence Overmyer faces is probation. The maximum sentence he faces is 14 and a half years in prison.

Still no word on why he decided to change his plea deal.

