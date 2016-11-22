Timothy Ciboro's fourth attorney withdraws from case

A Tuesday competency hearing for a key witness in the case against a father and son accused of raping two family members and holding one of them captive was continued to next week because of yet another change of attorney for Timothy Ciboro.

At the hearing, Judge Linda Jennings was supposed to make a decision regarding the use of a comfort dog during the testimony of one of the alleged victims in the case, but the defense attorney who filed that motion, Michael Bahner, filed a motion Monday to withdraw from the case.

That's because Bahner, Timothy's fourth attorney, has accepted a position in the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office and was mandated to withdraw from all defense cases.

"For those of us who work in the court system, that's not unnecessarily unprecedented to see something like this," says prosecutor Frank Spryszak. "It does cause delays in the case where we would like to be going forward, but we want to make sure he is adequately represented and his due process rights are maintained."

Although the job change is effective immediately, Bahner will not be able to prosecute on cases he had previously signed up to defend.

Following Bahner's motion to withdraw, Judge Jennings then appointed John Thebes, Timothy's first attorney who he fired, back to the case.

"I think the judge's reasoning was to appoint someone who has familiarity with the case and who knew the client, and that would be me," said Thebes. "I represented him at first, and we had, what I would think is a decent relationship, and that was the judges reasoning. So, I accepted the appointment and here we are."

The witness competency hearing has been moved to Wednesday, November 30.

