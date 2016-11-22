Sylvania City Council approves 20 percent water rate hike

Sylvania residents will see a 20 percent increase in their water rates next year.

Kevin Aller, the Director of Public Service for the City of Sylvania, says the city uses the Toledo water system and the city of Toledo increased its water rates because of improvements it’s making to its treatment facilities.

"The cost of water to us is increasing so that has to pass on,” Aller said.

But that's only part of the reason for the increase.

Aller said the long term goal is to establish a regional water system where several area communities would spread out the cost of a new system, ultimately reducing water rates. But if that regional system isn't approved, Sylvania needs a cash cushion to build its own system.

"The city would need to start moving forward with an independent system, and we'll start building up funds for that system,” Aller said.

So how much could residents expect to pay for water in 2017 if they use the Sylvania water system?

The average monthly water bill right now is $40.45. The new system will increase that bill about $8 a month to $48.55 or approximately $100 a year.

"The regional water partnership is the best outcome for all of the communities,” Aller said.

But if that partnership is still not approved by 2018, Sylvania residents will see another 20 percent increase.

Aller was not able to estimate when a regional agreement would be reached, but he said discussions are ongoing and estimates a conclusion will be reached sometime next year.

The increase will go into effect in January.

