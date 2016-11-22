Two arrested following drug bust in Findlay; over 280 grams of c - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested following drug bust in Findlay; over 280 grams of crack cocaine found

(Source: Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit) (Source: Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit)
Michael Parham (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office) Michael Parham (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
Ramone Henry (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office) Ramone Henry (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Two men are behind bars after a drug bust in Findlay. 

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with assistance from the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of S. Blanchard Street early Tuesday morning. 

There officers found cash, 281 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of heroin, 293 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, and items associated with drug trafficking. 

Michael Parham, 29, of Findlay, Ohio and Ramone Henry, 38, of Chicago, Illinois, were arrested and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center. 

Both are charged with possession of crack cocaine, a first degree felony. 

Additional charges are pending. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly