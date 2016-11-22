Over 500 meals sent out by Mobile Meals this Thanksgiving holiday

Over 500 meals will be sent out to those in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Carolyn Fox, the associate executive director of Mobile Meals, the elderly and those with a medical condition that prohibit them from going to the grocery store make up the majority of those receiving the meals.

"I've been a part of Mobile Meals for over 19 years. I obviously love what I do. I love the organization. We have a wonderful team of people who are dedicated to the mission and we get it done," Fox said. "I mean, we feed people. There is no basic need than feeding people."

In 2017, Mobile Meals will celebrate 50 years of delivering food to the needy. They have consistently been able to provide this service due to government funding, donations from the community and fundraising events.

They have about 800 volunteers throughout the year, but just under ten people who work in the kitchen to put the meals together.

"For me, most people don't realize all that goes into this to make this happen," said Karen Schlegel, who has worked at Mobile Meals for 12 years as the nutrition manager. "There is a lot to it and people are always amazed to come and see all that we do. And now that we are cooking our own meals. There is a lot of involvement."

Aside from asking the community to join their team of volunteers to deliver food to those in need, they are asking that people take part in "Giving Tuesday," a national movement where non-profits are encouraging communities to donate to them. It's Nov. 29, after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Click here to donate or volunteer.

