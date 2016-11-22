Two injured after rollover crash outside One Government Center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two injured after rollover crash outside One Government Center

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A bad crash in downtown Toledo sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. 

It happened on Jackson and Huron near the Government Center. 

Police say the driver of the car was driving the wrong way on a one-way road, when they crashed into the truck. The truck then flipped.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. 

