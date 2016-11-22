Number of babies born addicted continues to grow in NW Ohio

The heroin epidemic throughout the state is not only impacting adults, but also newborn babies.

This year alone hundreds were born dependent on the drug right here in Northwest Ohio.

In fact, Toledo Hospital says it's seen 200 babies dependent on opiates this year. And experts say that number has been going up significantly each year.

"In the last month we've had two parents that have died from overdoses and the children are still in care," said Robin Reese, Lucas County Children Services. "Kids are staying in care longer, so this is the impact and we have to somehow figure it out. This is a very serious thing we're dealing with."

It's estimated that one infant is born exposed to narcotic abuse every hour in the United States. In Ohio, treating infants born dependent on the drug cost more than $70 million in 2011.

The guardians of the babies born addicted play a special role in each babies' care.

Doctors say a parents presence and love is very important for their infant's recovery, and the best treatment option is comfort measures offered by a parent and guardians, such as:

Using skin-to-skin contact

Gentle rocking

Pacifiers

Providing a calm and quiet environment

Gentle touch

Speaking softly

But even with all that, some infants still need to be started on Methadone to help them through the withdrawal process.

"Foster parents are reporting that sometimes their kids are awake for 36 hours at a time and they are crying, they are on Methadone, so you know it's a strain on caregivers, but you can only imagine what the kids are going through," said Reese.

Doctors at ProMedica say it does not appear that exposure to the drug itself has any short or long term effects on the baby. However, long-term developmental outcome studies have yet to be done. The effects that they are seeing short-term is from opiate withdrawal and the long-term effects seem to be more related to the social environment that the baby goes to.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.