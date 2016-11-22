Trial inching closer for man accused of setting fire that killed two Toledo firefighters

In just over two months, the man accused of setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters will stand trial.

And with that trial date inching closer for Ray Abou-Arab, several pre-trial hearings have been scheduled.

Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

Feb. 6 trial begins

Both the state and defense need to submit questions they would like to ask the jury during jury selection. They also need to exchange lists of witnesses they plan to call during trial.

The judge still has not ruled if she will allow for Abou-Arab’s bond to be revised – as requested by his attorneys earlier this month.

