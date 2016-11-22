Girl Scouts make holiday ornaments for Vets

Dozens of local Girl Scouts are getting a lesson in patriotism.

Close to 200 girls gathered Monday in west Toledo to make ornaments for area veterans.

It's something troop leaders say they wanted to expose the scouts to.

"These guys and women, they sacrifice a lot, ya know? and this is a way for them to understand, freedom isn't free, somebody had to sacrifice for you to have that freedom, and this is our way to give back," said troop leader Janice French.

The scouts will hand-deliver the ornaments to area military members early next month.

