Police look for suspects of armed robbery in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for suspects of armed robbery in west Toledo

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for the people responsible for an overnight armed robbery in west Toledo.  

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Rite Aid on West Sylvania near Lewis in the Five Points Neighborhood.

Police say two men jumped the pharmacy counter, pulled a gun and demanded Oxycotin.  

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly