'Toys for Tickets' program underway at BGSU

Bowling Green State University is turning parking pain into holiday joy for area kids. The program is called Toys for Tickets.

The university's parking services department is accepting toys in place of payment for a ticket. Everything donated will go to Wood County Children's Protective Services and Wood County Children's Resource Center.

"Anyone that's received a citation from October 1 until December 9, to have that citation dismissed, by bringing in an equal value toy," said Aaron Kane, the manager of parking and shuttle services.

He says most tickets are usually $15 to $50.

However not all tickets qualify, forged/illegal permits and those received for parking in a handicap spot do not apply.

Kane says since the program kicked off last week, the gifts are piling up.

"We have a lot of individuals come and just give toys that don't have citations. They just want to donate to be a part of it. I would say after about a week were up to 70 gifts roughly," said Kane.

Kane says when he first heard about the idea at the University of Cincinnati he had to bring it to BGSU.

"It's kind of taught from the top of the organization down that be a good community partner, do what you can to help out the community," said Kane.

For more information contact parking services at 419-372-2776 or find them online.

