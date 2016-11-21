Forged will worth $2.2 million convicts three Toledoans

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

An elaborate scheme took away a local man's financial future and landed three Toledoans in jail.

On Monday, three people were convicted of stealing more than $2 million from a man who didn't even know the money was his.

Martin Fewlas died on Aug. 28, 2010. He had a will leaving his $2.2 million estate to his family. The only remaining to claim that: his great nephew James McLaughlin (Jimmy.)

Jimmy, however, never saw a dime of his great uncle's money, because Susan Pioch, an attorney, Margaret McKnight and Kurt Mallory, former tenants of Fewlas', forged a new will just after his death.

"The sheer scope of the estate, the involvement of all the different parties, the fact that one of the parties made a full confession, the length of the trail - it's just things you don't see every day,” said Scott Ciolek, James McLaughlin’s attorney. “Especially in Toledo."

Fewlas owned a duplex in Toledo and lived in the lower half while Margaret McKnight and Kurt Mallory lived in the upper half.

After he died in 2010, the three conspired and forged Fewlas' signature on a new will, making McKnight the beneficiary and filed it in probate court. The real heir was later notified of the fraud.

"The government agents had called him and asked him a few questions about his deceased great uncle and told him that there was an investigation going on," said Ciolek.

The conspirators quickly spent much of Fewlas' lifelong savings on a $50,000 motorhome, a $17,000 classic car and a used car dealership.

The government did freeze some of the assets totaling around $300,000 of the $2.2 million.

McLaughlin's attorney says Monday's verdict is only the first step in justice.

"We're hoping to get as much of the resources that his great uncle had left for him back to Jimmy as possible,” said Scott Ciolek. “To make sure that we can preserve what assets are left and make the most of them for Jimmy."

According to Ciolek, McLaughlin's attorney, they plan to pursue all legal options to ensure his uncle's will is upheld how he intended. He says the three are currently out on monitored supervision and will be sentenced in March.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.