Attempt to ID: Woman steals credit card from 90-year-old's purse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Attempt to ID: Woman steals credit card from 90-year-old's purse

(Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of stealing a credit card from a 90-year-old woman.

According to a post on the office's Facebook page, a woman was at a local assisted living facility when she stole the card from the woman's purse. 

The card was used at several stores in the Franklin Park Mall area. 

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-213-4977 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly