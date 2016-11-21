Drivers should beware of parking lot dangers

Do you ever stop to think how much time you spend in a parking garage? It could be a lot more dangerous than you think.

A new report by the National Safety Council found that at least 60,000 people are hurt and 500 or more die in 50,000 accidents in parking lots and garages every year.

Security cam video released from last month in Dallas, Texas shows a speeding driver running into a mother pushing her 15-month old baby's stroller. The baby survived but the mom died.

Police in Mayville, Wisconsin released a video of a driver losing control in a parking lot and crashing into nine cars before coming to a stop. Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.

Another statistic shows 51 deaths happen each year in parking lots and garages when a driver is backing up.

These are realities that the National Safety Council wants every driver to know.

Debbie Hersman, President and CEO of the NSC, said, “It's just as dangerous to be distracted in a parking lot going five miles per hour as it is going 50 miles per hour. People have their heads down they're on their phones whether they're behind the wheel or whether they are pedestrians."

The National Safety Council also says 66 percent of people felt comfortable making calls while driving in a parking lot, 56 percent would send a text and 50 percent were okay with sending emails, social media, taking pictures or watching videos. Additionally, 42 percent said they would even video chat.

The warnings from the report come as more and more people are spending time in parking lots and plazas for Black Friday and holiday shopping.

