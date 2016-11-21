Don't Waste Your Money: Do food delivery services bring hot food fast?

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Until recently, if you wanted dinner delivered, your choice was pretty much pizza or Chinese takeout.

Not anymore: New services promise gourmet meals from dozens of your favorite restaurants, in just 30 minutes in many cases.

But can they really deliver on that promise? We decided to find out.

Just Use the App

It's 11:30 am, and the front desk iPad lights up at Pi Artisan Pizzas.

A customer named Shelby has just ordered a Caesar salad through the delivery service Uber Eats on her smartphone.

Within a minute, the kitchen gets to work with an estimated 32 minute time to get it to her downtown office.

Manager Josh Treadway thinks Uber drivers delivering food will be a big hit once people realize the advantages.

"We're excited about it, we've already seen a lot of increased business, it's really done well for us so far," he said.

Unlike phone-in pizza delivery, where you can't be sure exactly when your food will arrive (and sometimes that promised 45 minute wait is an hour and 15 minutes), Uber Eats shows customers on its app exactly where their driver and food is.

Uber Eats joins similar food delivery services like Grub Hub, Order Up, and Door Dash, but has an advantage due to its huge network of Uber drivers.

"If you have 4 or 5 favorite restaurants, with different cuisines, and you are having a party, you could do four or five of them in one night and never leave your house," Treadway said.

The Advantage to Diners

In the past if you wanted food takeout from a small bistro or family owned restaurant, you'd have to drive there yourself, pick it up, and then drive it back home.

Now, mom and pop restaurants can offer delivery for the first time.

Jamie Dunn, manager of one local mom-and-pop restaurant, said "a lot of people are already using Uber Eats when they can't go out to lunch, and they are having it delivered to their work or their homes."

She says Uber's computers time it down to the minute, so that the driver doesn't show up until the food is ready to go out.

"As soon as the food is done they are usually walking in the door," she said.

Uber says the average time from order to delivery is just 35 minutes in the urban areas it serves It is not yet available in many suburban and rural communities.

Back at Pi Pizza, 32 minutes after that Caesar salad order, we found an Uber driver named Louis arriving at Shelby's office, handing her the order in her building's lobby.

There's no tipping, just a $4.99 Uber charge, which she calls a bargain for great food. Restaurants pick up the remainder of the Uber fees. Cash never changes hands because it's all billed to the Uber account.

"I'm a big foodie," she said. "So whenever I can get food from anywhere it is always exciting."

For the first month, some restaurants will waive Uber's $4.99 dollar delivery fee.

Interested? Search for the Uber Eats app, Order Up or Grub Hub , depending on what is available in your city, so you don't waste your money.

